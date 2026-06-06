Former Commissioner of Police Francis Ebenezer Doku passes away, leaving Krobo Land in mourning

Community members have paid tribute, remembering the late Atua-Manya sub-chief as a giant and true legend of Ghana

Circumstances of Doku's passing remain unclear; official statements are awaited from the Manya Krobo Traditional Area

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Francis Ebenezer Doku, a former Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service and sub-chief in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, has reportedly passed away.

Former Commissioner of Police and Sub-chief of Atua-Manya Francis Ebenezer Doku reportedly passes away. Photo source: Emmanuel M. Philansmith, Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III

Source: Facebook

The news of his demise was announced on Facebook by many Ghanaians, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brandnew Pharma Consult and Tymcoin Pharma Limited, Emmanuel M. Philansmith, on Friday, June 6, 2026.

What happened to COP Francis Ebenezer Doku?

The exact circumstances surrounding the demise of the late COP Francis Ebenezer Doku remain unknown, with the Manya Krobo Traditional Area yet to issue an official public statement.

However, the former top police official's death has come as a massive blow for the people of Krobo Land, where he served as the Asafoatse or sub-chief for Atua Manya Agbasi.

In the announcement on his official Facebook page, Philansmith eulogised the late retired COP Doku, whom he described as a giant for Ghana and Krobo and a true legend.

He wrote:

"Ghana and Krobo land have lost a giant. COP Francis Ebenezer Doku, former MTTD Director & Sub-Chief of Atua Manya, served this nation with honour and duty. A true legend gone too soon. We have lost a Giant. Rest well, Sir."

Author, media personality and security risk expert Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III also eulogised the late Asafoatse for Atua Manya Agbasi and recounted their past encounters.

He also detailed his past conversations with the deceased and how he impacted his life and career.

He wrote:

"Here is COP/Mr. Francis Ebenezer Doku rtd. I had known him when he was ACP, and even though I never worked directly under him, I met him on several occasions, and wherever we met, he showed me respect, and so I also respected him a lot despite all the things I heard about him."

"While in the service, he always asked me to visit him, but I never got the time to visit him until he met me one day at the headquarters and pulled me to his office."

"That day, we spoke a lot, and he took time to tell me about his principles that guide his life. The last time I met him was when POLAS was having a dinner at the police headquarters, and he attended."

"As soon as he saw me, he came closer, and we spoke for a while. He then told me that he is proceeding on retirement and gave me his best wishes."

The Facebook posts announcing the demise of retired COP Francis Ebenezer Doku are below:

Who was the late Francis Ebenezer Doku?

The late retired COP Francis Ebenezer Doku was a prominent figure in the Ghana Police Service (GPS) for decades.

During his time with the police service, he served as the Volta Regional Police Commander.

In 2019, Doku was promoted from Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) to Commissioner of Police (COP) before his retirement.

Paul Tawiah Quaye, a Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) from the Mills era, reportedly passes on. Photo source: UGC

Source: UGC

He also previously served as the Director General of Special Duties of the Ghana Police Service and the Director of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD).

Outside of the police service, the late Doku served as a board member of the Tourism Society of Ghana (TOSOGHA), an appointment he received in 2023, and Board Chairman of Yilo Krobo Senior High School (YIKROSEC).

He was also the founder of the Angmortey Yohuno Foundation.

In September 2023, he was installed as the Asafoatse, or Sub-Chief for Atua Manya Agbasi, a subdivision of the Manya Division of the traditional area, at a public ceremony attended by former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare and others.

Francis Ebenezer Doku's demise stirs sad reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ebenezer Kwaku Dakey commented:

"Oh, my boss. Why too soon? May your soul rest in perfect peace."

Isaac T. Kwao wrote:

"Aww, I remember the last time I spoke with him when he was serving the nation in the Volta Region."

James Azumah said:

"Mr Doku and I served together at NPTS. While he headed the accounts section, I was the CO, and we worked together as a solid team. I retired before him, but death is not for the old alone. So it happened he left before me. May God repose his soul."

Former IGP Paul Tawiah Quaye dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Paul Tawiah Quaye died in April 2026.

The deceased served in his top role during the late President John Evans Atta Mills's administration.

Source: YEN.com.gh