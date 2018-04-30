Domestic airlines in Ghana: A list of the top companies ideal for your next trip

Airline travel in Africa has not had the same commercial success as in most first-world countries. One cause could be the high costs associated with flying. However, you will be surprised to learn that domestic airlines in nations such as Ghana are known to offer reasonable and economical fares. The West African country has many airline operators, but picking the best is difficult. Learn about the top domestic airlines in Ghana and decide which one is best for your next trip.

Ghana is one of Africa's most promising emerging markets. The country has had consistent growth, which has enhanced service delivery in various industries. Among these areas is the aviation industry, which has witnessed modest development in recent years.

Which are the top domestic airlines in Ghana?

If you just visited Ghana or are a local tourist who wishes to tour the country, then air travel is a viable option. But if you are worried about which airline you should take, then worry not. Instead, discover some of the highly rated domestic airlines in Ghana and their contacts in the list below.

1. Africa World Airlines (AWA)

Which airline is best for domestic? According to This Day Live, Africa World Airlines (AWA) is among the top-rated ones. Africa World Airlines Limited is a passenger carrier founded in 2010 and started flying in 2012. Its headquarters are at Airport City Accra, and its primary hub is at Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

According to Fly Africa World, the West African Regional carrier operates out of Ghana, flying to Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi and Wa. Their company principles include safety, dependability, cost awareness, efficiency, punctuality, and commitment.

How do I book a flight online? Africa World Airlines booking is done online by visiting their website and choosing your desired specifics.

2. Air Ghana

Air Ghana has been in business since 1993. It is a well-known premium registered freight, passenger airline, and air logistics firm. According to the website, Air Ghana serves the European, Middle Eastern, and African markets. It also provides airport representation, aircraft handling, support, and all aviation ground and cargo management areas.

In addition, Air Ghana have well-committed and experienced personnel that seek to develop and realise new and innovative options for market growth.

They operate the Boeing 737-400F in the sub-region. Other services include export and import cargo handling, passenger, VIP services, ground handling, and aircraft infrastructure and development.

Air Ghana is located on the 4th Floor, Ghana Airport Cargo Center Building, KIA Cargo Village. You can also contact them at +233 302 774007 or +233 302 775228 to make reservations.

3. Gianair

Gianair is a Ghanaian airline with its head office in Accra and its main base at Kotoka International Airport in Accra. According to their website, the carrier offers charter services, including executive and private charter, emergency rescue and air cargo.

Their flight services include non-stop destinations to Abidjan, Abuja, Bangui, Brazzaville, Dakar, Freetown, Kinshasa, Lome, Lagos, Luanda.

Gianair's services include executive charters for private and corporate users, air cargo and medical evacuations (which they partner with the West African Rescue Association, WARA).

4. Passion Air

Pisces Aviation, commonly known as Passion Air, is a Ghanaian domestic airline. The company's headquarters are in Accra, and its major base is at Kotoka International Airport. It is Ghana's second-largest airline, with a 35 per cent domestic market share as of 2022.

According to Airline Airports, Passion Air was started as DAC International Airlines (Ghana) in conjunction with DAC Aviation of Kenya. The company was established in 2017 and received its Air Operator Certificate in December of the same year.

Flight operations under the Passion Air name began in August 2018 using a single Bombardier Dash 8 Q400.

Do I need a passport for domestic flights in Ghana?

No, you don't. Alternative Airlines says domestic flights within Ghana do not require a passport. You will, however, require some form of government-issued photo identification. It must be current and valid if you use your passport as an ID.

Frequently asked questions

How many domestic airlines are there in Ghana? There are now only four carriers that fly within the country. These airlines serve the majority of domestic destinations. What are the 4 major local airlines in Ghana? The four major local airlines include Africa World Airlines (AWA), Passion Air, Gianair and Air Ghana. How much is Passion Airlines from Accra to Tamale? According to Fly Passion Air, the cheapest domestic flight from Accra to Tamale costs GHS577. How long is the flight from Accra to Kumasi? According to Kiwi, a one-way nonstop (direct) travel between Accra and Kumasi takes about 40 minutes. How many airports are in Ghana? The country has two large international airports and several secondary domestic airports, bringing the number of active airports to five. Kotoka, Ho, Kumasi, Tamale, and Wa are among them. What is the largest airport in West Africa? Murtala Mohammed International Airport, located in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria, is the largest major airport in West Africa.

Domestic airlines in Ghana provide service to locations that would otherwise take a long time to reach by car. These airlines are among the best in West Africa and are popular due to their low pricing. Therefore, if you want to visit local destinations in Ghana, the domestic airlines mentioned above should be appropriate.

