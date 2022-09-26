The Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has painted a gloomy image of the Ghanaian economy

According to him, the mismanagement of the economy being supervised by the Akufo-Addo-led government will take 20 years to be fixed

He also adds that had the government listened to his earlier warnings for a prompt bailout from the IMF, the situation would have been better

The Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, says the mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy by the Akufo-Addo-led government will take some 20 years to be fixed.

According to him, had officials of the governing party listened to his wise counsel for an urgent bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the situation would have been better.

L-R: Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and President Akufo-Addo Image Credit: @atoforson2020/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The comments of the former deputy Finance Minister come amid complaints from the general populace over rising hardships in the country, galloping inflation, and cedi dollar depreciation, among others.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam MP rallied Ghanaians to speak against the NPP administration's terrible policy choices, which he described as scary.

"The way Akufo Addo is managing the economy, it will take us 20 years to repair it. We must all rise and speak up against the mismanagement. The government must admit that they will crash the country so they must live above the politics and ask for help to solve the economic problems. NPP has shown clearly that they can't solve the problem but rather have aggravated the problem."

He also added that the mismanagement of the economy by President Akufo-Addo had compelled him to write a book titled "How not to run an economy," saying the President has set all the negative records in managing the economy since the country attained independence.

He cited reckless spending and borrowing to back his claims of mismanagement by the government.

Dr Ato Forson's verdict comes when the country's economic outlook has been downgraded further to junk status by several international credit rating agencies.

The latest is Fitch which, for the second time in 2022, downgraded Ghana's creditworthiness to 'CC' from 'CCC'.

Attributing reasons for the downgrade, Fitch said, it reflects the increased likelihood that Ghana will pursue a debt restructuring given mounting financing stress, with surging interest costs on domestic debt and a prolonged lack of access to Eurobond markets.

Akufo-Addo Banks On God To Turn Ghana's Struggling Economy Around: Declares "The Battle Is The Lord's"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the President had banked his hopes on the power of God to transform the Ghanaian economy.

Although his administration has blamed the Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 and the banking sector clean-up for the country's current woes, analysts disagree. Instead, they blame unprecedented borrowing, corruption and economic mismanagement for the economic crisis in the country.

Touching on the country's difficult economic situation that many predict could get worse at the 12th Biennial conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in the Central Region, the president said he was confident God would come through for him.

Source: YEN.com.gh