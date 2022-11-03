A union of drivers has announced plans to proceed on strike indefinitely from Monday, November 7, 2022

Members of the Alliance of Drivers Ghana say they are frustrated by the rampant and sporadic fuel price increases

They want the government to subsidise fuel and stop oil marketing companies from setting exorbitant prices

A union of drivers that operate on roads in the Kumasi, Cape Coast and Accra has served notice of its intention to park vehicles indefinitely from Monday, November 7, 2002.

Cargo drivers idle in front of long vehicle (R). Source: Getty Images

Alliance of Drivers Ghana has released a statement indicating their frustrating with the sporadic and constant fuel price increases.

“The life we live now is a struggle. We call on all drivers to park their cars until further notice. The oil marketing companies are also taking advantage and using dubious means to charge exorbitantly.

The market women are also taking advantage of the current economic hardships to sabotage the system. The government must sit up and reduce some of the fuel taxes and if possible introduce other subsidisation policy on petroleum product,” the group said in the statement issued on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The statement signed by national chairman Alhaji Yahya Isiaka warned that if government fails to do something about the rampant fuel price increase they will continue with their strike.

Alliance of Drivers Ghana comprise commercial bus drivers who ply from Techiman to Accra, Techiman to Cape Coast, Techiman to Kumasi.

Fuel prices have increased cumulatively by over 100% within the last 10 months prompting concerns over effects on inflation and cost of living.

