Lady Julia, wife of the Asantehene, has left many in awe after reaffirming her love for the King.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Wofa TV captured the moment Lady Julia addressed guests at a dinner organized to celebrate Otumfuo as on his 74th birthday.

She revealed that the Otumfuo had exceeded her expectations as a husband and thanked him for the supporting and love shown to her over the years.

Lady Julia, who beamed with smiles while addressing the gathered reaffirmed her marriage vows to Otumfuo and promised to be by his side through good and difficult times.

Lady Julia narrates how she met Otumfuo

She then opened up on that faithful encounter with the Asantehene some 22 years ago.

Lady Julia stated that the hecaught the king's attention while working as the Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer of Ecobank Ghana.

She said everything happened when she came to Kumasi during the commisioning of the first branch of Ecobank and was called to give closing at the event.

Her delivery impressed the king, who later confessed he had been "mesmerised" and waited to know and exchange contact with her.

She said her boss at Ecobank then invited her to join him for dinner at the king's residence and that is how things between her and Otumfuo took off.

Otumfuo dances with his wife

