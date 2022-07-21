The Black Mafia Family on Starz has continued to grow in fame with the release of every new episode. Many people have been tuning in to learn more about the legendary family. However, while many have been learning more about the rise of the drug empire, they have also learned unknown details about Meech's family. For instance, who is Big Meech's daughter?

Big Meech is not a new name to many people. Some people recognize him as an American businessman and entrepreneur, while others know him as part of the infamous Black Mafia Family. Over the years, his fans and followers have been curious to know more about his family, including his daughter Manessa Mia Hussey and all other alleged children.

Manessa Mia Hussey's profile summary

Full name Manessa Mia Hussey Nickname Mia Hussey Gender Female Date of birth 2 July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Demetrius Edward Flenory (Big Meech) Siblings Demetrius Flenory Junior (Lil Meech) Famous for Big Meech's daughter

Who is Big Meech's daughter?

Big Meech's daughter is known as Manessa Mia Hussey. Many people came to learn about her in May 2016 when Big Meech's mother shared an Instagram post stating that Manessa Mia Hussey was Big Meech's daughter. However, there have been no further details about her.

How many kids does Big Meech have?

It is unclear how many children renowned businessman and entrepreneur has, as many have claimed that he is their dad. In addition, the curiosity has continued to grow with the widespread rumours that Big has many children. So apart from Demetria Flenory Big Meech's daughter, Manessa Mia Hussey, who are the other alleged kids?

1. Demetria Edwadior Jackson Flenory

One of the recent claims has been from a lady named Demetria Edwadior Jackson Flenory. She recently came out claiming that she is Big Meech's daughter. She joined Twitter in 2010 but has not been active on the platform since 2012. She uses her social media profiles to support and promote his alleged father.

2. Queen Trudy

Another father-daughter claim came from an Instagram user with the name @queentrudy. The user has not revealed any details about herself.

3. Neeka

Does Big Meech have a daughter? Yes, it is alleged that the drug lord has another daughter named Neeka. These rumours sprout from the Black Mafia Family fandom page, where actress Serayah plays the role of a woman known as Lori Walker, Big Meech's girlfriend. Lori is the mother of Big Meech's daughter Neeka. However, there are no further details about her.

4. Lil Meech

Even with many alleged children, Lil is the only confirmed child of Big Meech. He was born Demetrius Flenory Junior on 22 April 2000 in Detroit, Michigan. He is 22 years old as of 2022. His parents are Demetrius Flenory Senior (father) and Latarra Eutsey (mother).

He is an American rapper and actor. Lil rose to fame after starring his father, Demetrius Flenory of Black Mafia Family, in 50 Cent's Black Mafia Family series adaptation. However, the 22-year-old artist has no association with his father's criminal activities.

Who is Big Meech's wife?

The American businessman does not have a wife as he has never been married. However, his baby mama is a woman by the name of Latarra Eutsey, Lil Meech's mother. Unfortunately, not much is known about her.

However, it is alleged that she is a real estate agent in Florida, USA. She works for a Real Property Executives Company that deals with residential and commercial properties. Unfortunately, her Twitter account has been inactive since 2019.

Fast facts

Where is Big Meech's daughter? It is not clear where she is at the moment as she loves to keep her personal life away from the public's attention. Does Big Meech have a daughter? Yes, she has a daughter named Manessa Mia Hussey, as revealed by his mother. Who is Nicole Flenory? He is the younger sibling of the infamous Black Mafia Family brothers Big Meech and Terry. Who is Big Meech? He is a famous American businessman, drug dealer, and entrepreneur from Cleveland, Ohio, United States. How did Big Meech make money? He made huge sums of money from running a drug-trafficking organization, the Black Mafia Family. Where is Big Meech now? The drug mafia is serving his 30-year sentence at an Oregon prison. Is the BMF series a true story? Yes, the series is inspired by the true story of two brothers, Demetrius Flenory (Big) and Terry Flenory (Southwest T), who ran a drug trafficking organization in the United States.

Who is Big Meech's daughter? The American entrepreneur's alleged daughter goes by the name Manessa Mia Hussey. She was introduced to the world by Big's mother when she offered an Instagram statement that Manessa was his son's daughter. However, several other men and women have come out alleging to be his children, even though no one has ever confirmed or denied their allegations.

