The agric ministry has started retailing foodstuffs at its premises despite widespread criticism

The minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said the move is to cushion Ghanaians from the unprecedented food inflation on the regular market

Traders and experts have criticised the minister for initiating a move that is part of his mandate

Despite widespread criticisms, the Ministry of Agriculture will from Friday, November 11, 2022, begin selling foodstuffs at its premises to the public.

According to the ministry, the food items will arrive in truckloads at its premises from 8am local time.

Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has explained that the plan by the ministry to retail the food items is part of efforts to stem unprecedent food inflation on the market.

Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto (R), has been criticised for using his ministry to retail food items. Source: UGC/Getty Images.

He also said on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 that the move has become necessary because the ministry has found that there are huge disparities in the food prices at the production areas, mainly in the rural areas, and the urban centres.

He attributed the huge pricing gap to added costs within the value chain such as transportation.

Agric Minister Criticised For Plan To Sell Foodstuffs At Its Premises

Since the minister announced plans to begin selling the food items he has been heavily criticised for taking on a task that is not feasible.

Research scientist, Professor Roger Kanton, said he struggles to see how the ministry will successfully transport food items from farm gates to the urban centre and still be able to sell them cheaper.

"I want you to ask him, is that the mandate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture? Is there now going to be a constitutional shift in its mandate, to now go into haulage, marketing and food distribution,” Prof Kanton wondered.

President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has also said members of the association are considering a demonstration against the decision by the government agency to retail foodstuffs.

Agric Minister Afriyie Akoko Mocked For Retailing Foodstuffs: “He’s Now A Market Queen”

Policy analyst, Dr Charles Wereko Brobby mocked the minister when he asked if the minister was now a market woman.

“#Agric Minister Turns MARKET QUEEN?#BlgTabr3!” he teased in a Facebook post.

