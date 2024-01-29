The Ghana Revenue Authority collected a tax revenue of GH¢113.06 billion in the 2023 fiscal year

The tax revenue generated was GH¢3.87 billion more than the Ghana Revenue Authority tasked to collect

The Commissioner-General of the authority, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, urged all eligible persons and businesses to pay their taxes

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) collected GH¢113.06 billion in taxes in the 2023 calendar year.

The authority exceeded its target for the year by GH¢3.87 billion.

Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah (R). Source: Facebook/Ghana Revenue Authority

The GRA also collected 49.3 percent more than in the 2022 fiscal year, which it described as the highest in the last 20 years.

For the 2023 fiscal year, the authority had been tasked to collect GH¢106 billion in tax revenue, which was supposed to be 40 percent more than the GH¢75.71 billion collected for 2022.

This revenue target was later revised upwards to GH¢109.19 billion in the 2023 Mid-Year Budget.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, urged all eligible persons and businesses to pay taxes and contribute to development.

He also assured that the authority would continue with its efforts to expand the tax net.

One of these efforts saw the introduction of new taxes like the betting tax, which accrued GH¢15 million in its first two months.

The Authority has said it is targeting GH¢60 million by the current football season ends.

The GRA introduced a 10% withholding tax on betting on August 15, 2023, to raise about GH¢400 million annually.

