Mobile money operators have threatened to strike in protest of double taxation by the Ghana Revenue Authority on their work.

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group said the imposition of the e-levy on its members last year amounted to double taxation.

According to the group, despite engaging with the Ghana Revenue Authority to address their concerns, they have yet to see any meaningful solution.

"The current situation is untenable, and if not addressed promptly, we risk losing all our capital due to the heavy burden of double taxation."

This news comes after mobile money agents saw increased commissions on large transactions starting March 1, 2024.

According to documents sighted by YEN.com.gh, the vendors will now make a 0.4% commission on transactions up to GH¢2,000.

Before, transactions between GH¢1,000 and GH¢2,000 had a flat fee of GH¢4.

The maximum commissions have been raised to GH¢8 from GH¢4. This affects transactions of GH¢2,000 and above.

This comes after the Central Bank reviewed the transaction and balance limits of mobile money wallets upward.

From March 1, 2024, customers with a minimum account, which initially had a limit of GH¢2,000, have been upgraded to GH¢3,000 for daily transaction limits, among others.

Vendors have been upset at low commissions and recently limited cash withdrawals to a maximum of GH¢1,000 per transaction for a period.

