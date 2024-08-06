Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam says Ghana’s inflation rate is likely to reach 15% by the end of 2024

He said this is largely due to the yeoman's job the Akufo-Addo administration has done to keep inflation low despite the economic challenges

He said if given the nod in the 2024 elections, the NPP government would bring inflation down to a single-digit

Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam says Ghana’s inflation rate is likely to reach 15% by the end of 2024.

He made the projection at a town hall meeting in Accra, touting the Akufo-Addo administration’s efforts in managing inflation amid an economic crisis.

Finance Minister Amin Adam says the government would end the year with inflation at 15%.

Source: Getty Images

He stated that the current government has significantly reduced inflation rates since 2017.

According to Citinewsroom, he said that comparing the inflation rate recorded under the governing New Patriotic Party to that recorded during the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration, the current government achieved a single-digit inflation rate in 2018 and 2019, an unprecedented feat.

Dr Adam said 24 months of single-digit inflation was a historic achievement in Ghana’s history, something the opposition NDC has never achieved throughout its administration.

However, he stated that the Russian-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the country’s economy, causing inflation to spiral to 54 per cent in 2022.

Dr Amin Adam stated that despite the 54 per cent, the country has managed to reduce inflation to near-single-digit levels once again.

The country is expected to end the year with an inflation rate of 15%.

He said if Ghanaians give the NPP the nod in the upcoming 2024 elections, he is certain the government will manage to bring inflation down to single digits in 2025.

Traders demand reduction in monetary policy rate

The Executive Secretary for the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Sampson Asaki Awingobit, has called on the Bank of Ghana to work towards reducing the monetary policy rate.

Traders are concerned that the cedi's depreciation is negatively affecting their businesses.

The increased policy rate also negatively affects banks' ability to lend money to businesses.

Ghana's central bank held the interest rate at 29 per cent even though inflation has reduced to 25 per cent.

Awingobit believes the Bank of Ghana should also reduce the policy rate in line with reduced inflation.

More than 800,000 Ghanaians pushed into poverty

YEN.com.gh reported that about 850,000 Ghanaians were pushed into poverty because of high inflation in 2022, according to the World Bank report.

The report also said food security was a significant problem in 2022, with 823,000 Ghanaians becoming food insecure by the end of the year.

Year-on-year inflation in Ghana rose from 14% in 2021 to 54% in 2023, the highest level over two decades.

The report explained that as food prices increased, many Ghanaians struggled to satisfy their food needs.

Source: YEN.com.gh