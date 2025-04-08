Legendary Brazilian forward Ronaldinho Gaucho has identified one Barcelona player to win the Ballon d'Or in the future

According to Ronaldinho, the said player is a precocious talent, and he loves watching him play

Meanwhile, Barcelona will lock horns with Dortmund in the first leg of the UCL quarter-final clash

FC Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal has drawn praise from one of football’s most iconic figures, Ronaldinho Gaucho.

The two-time Ballon d’Or winner and global football ambassador has thrown his weight behind the 17-year-old, tipping him to eventually claim the sport's most coveted individual prize.

Ronaldinho Gaucho has backed Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or in future. Photos by Franck Fife and Pedro Salado.

Ronaldinho backs Yamal to win Ballon d'Or

“He’s a precocious talent,” Ronaldinho said, as quoted by Tribuna.

“I also love watching him because of his ability to invent. He should confirm over time that he's doing a good job. He'll be a big star. The next Ballon d'Or, for sure.”

Such lofty praise isn’t handed out lightly—especially from a player renowned for his flair, vision, and unmatched creativity during his prime years at the Camp Nou.

But Yamal’s meteoric rise seems to justify the excitement.

Lamine Yamal has scored 13 goals and provided 19 assists across all competitions this season. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Lamine Yamal's meteoric rise

The teenager first turned heads when he made his senior debut for Barcelona on April 29, 2023, at just 15 years and 291 days—becoming the youngest player to feature for the club in a La Liga match.

Since then, his trajectory has been anything but ordinary.

Slotting seamlessly into a demanding tactical system, Yamal has become instrumental for the Catalan giants.

Whether deployed as a wide forward or cutting in as an inverted winger, his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, create chances under pressure, and maintain composure in tight areas has already marked him as an elite talent in the making.

The 2024 Kopa Trophy winner—awarded to the world’s best player under 21—has tallied a staggering 32-goal contribution in just 42 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

This output speaks volumes, especially in a transitional Barcelona side looking to reassert dominance domestically and in Europe.

Is Ronaldinho the only global icon to back Yamal for the Ballon d'Or?

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldinho is not alone in predicting greatness for Yamal.

Many observers have already likened his potential trajectory to those of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo—two generational icons who redefined consistency at the highest level.

What's next for Lamine Yamal?

The next phase of Yamal’s journey unfolds under the floodlights of the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona are set to host Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday, April 9.

The youngster has another opportunity to showcase his talent on the grandest of stages.

Domestically, Yamal continues to shine for Hansi Flick’s side in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

Should momentum remain on their side, a treble-winning season is not beyond reach—a feat that would add a new layer of history to an already remarkable breakout year.

Lamine Yamal pays tribute to his mom

In a separate publication, YEN.com.gh shed light on Lamine Yamal’s heartfelt tribute to his mother.

The 17-year-old expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering support, crediting her with instilling resilience in him and helping him embrace the beauty that lies within life's challenges.

