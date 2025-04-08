Angel FM presenter Ohemaa Woyeje and her daughters Yas and Mas travelled to the Netherlands, and she shared a beautiful picture from their trip

In the caption of the Instagram post, she urged her followers to cherish every moment in life and advised them to be thankful

Many people spoke about her beautiful daughters and how they were growing taller by the day, and about her living the good life abroad

Seasoned media personality, Ohemaa Woyeje, shared a beautiful picture of herself and her two daughter and how they were spending their time in the Netherlands.

Ohemaa Woyeje and her daughter abroad

Ohemaa Woyeje took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful moment between herself and her two daughters, Yas and Mas, in the Netherlands.

The type of outfit they wore in the picture showed that the weather was cold in the Netherlands. The female DJ showed that she was handling the cold weather well as she was seen wearing only a hoodie.

Ohemaa Woyeje's daughters, Yas and Mas, on the other hand, wore winter jackets over their hoodies as they showed that the weather was too cold for them.

They completed their casual and stylish look by wearing boots as they lined up from the youngest to the oldest to pose in the memorable picture.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Angel FM DJ and presenter advised her followers to cherish every moment of their lives, and for her, those moments were spent with her daughters.

"Let's cherish every moment of our lives ❤️ and be thankful 🙏#AdjoaRasta @maswoyeje @yaswoyeje"

Reactions to Ohemaa Woyeje in Netherlands

Many people in the comment section spoke about how blessed Ohemaa Woyeje and her family were as they talked about their admiration for her family.

Others also talked about her daughters and how well they were growing up. People noted that her daughters were growing taller as the days went by, noting that it would get to a time when they would be taller than her.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the beautiful family picture of Ohemaa Woyeje and her two daughters:

babieedappah said:

"Where av u got amen my children to eh? 😌"

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"AJ my kids are going to be taller than u yeeeeee🤣🤣🤣🤣🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️❤️❤️. Miss u"

eli_stearo said:

"You guys look absolutely perfect 😍."

binasgh said:

"Beautiful family❤️❤️😍😍👏👏."

gladysarthur22 said:

"Eeeeei wow Adwoa, Yas and Mas, beautiful family❤️❤️❤️."

Pictures of Ohemaa Woyeje

Ohemaa Woyeje speaks on Angel FM incident

Radio personality Ohemaa Woyeje finally spoke out after being denied entry into the Angel FM premises on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

In a social media post, she alleged that the CEO of the Angel Group played a role in the incident, which involved a confrontation with individuals believed to be security personnel.

Ohemaa Woyeje also said that she had officially reported the matter to the Ghana Police Service, who are currently investigating the issue.

The situation sparked widespread discussion among fans and media circles, as the video went viral.

