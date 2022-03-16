The Finance Ministry and EOCO are next on the list of the ECG for power disconnection if huge debts remain uncleared.

ECG has formed a special taskforce as part of a crusade to retrieve piled up debts that run into several million Ghana cedis.

Already, the Kotoka International Airport, the Accra Sports Stadium, and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel have had their supply disconnected from the national grid.

Up next for power disconnection as part of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)’s operation to retrieve debts are the Ministry of Finance and a number of government agencies.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is also on the list for the impending power disconnection by the utility company.

ECG told Joy News on Monday, March 14, 2022, that Finance Ministry and EOCO alone owe a staggering GH¢421,038.02.

ECG says it will soon cut power to the Finance Ministry, ahd other state agencies if huge debts are not cleared. Source: Facebook/@fivestarleadershipmagazine

This revelation follows a similar power disconnection exercise at the Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) and parts of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) because of a GH¢49 million debt.

Power supply has also been cut to the Accra Sports Stadium and La Palm Beach Hotel due to a total debt close to GH¢700,000.

The leader of ECG’s task force coordinating the nationwide campaign to retrieve piled-up debts, Steven Larbi Siaw, has said no state agency in debt will be left out.

He said one of the main aims of his taskforce is to bring down the huge indebtedness by various private and public institutions to the ECG.

According to him, the taskforce will do this “by either taking the debt that they’re indebted to us, or we make sure that we disengage the supply, for them to follow up to the office to talk to our leaders.”

The ECG taskforce will swoop in on other public and private institutions if they fail to pay their debts, Mr Siaw said.

The Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Communication, and the UN Development Programme are among the institutions owing the ECG, Mr Siaw said.

