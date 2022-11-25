A creative student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has converted plastic bottles into diesel

Per Emmanuel Kojo Nimo, the fuel can be used to power diesel machines once approved by the Ghana Standards Authority, GSA

The footage in which he gives the media a closer look at his innovation has many people, including famous personalities, impressed

Emmanuel Kojo Nimo, a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has converted plastic bottles into diesel.

Photo of Emmanuel Kojo Nimo. Credit: utvghana.

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Kojo Nimo is yet to get approval from the GSA

According to the innovator, he decided to produce fuel to help address the frequent hikes in fuel prices due to Ghana's economic turmoil.

Speaking to UTV in an interview, Nimo disclosed that his diesel can be used to power diesel machines, including vehicles. He, however, said the product is yet to receive approval from the Ghana Standards Authority, GSA.

Ghana produces a mammoth amount of plastic waste, and Nimo is helping to tackle the menace. Per Nimo, the fuel will be ideal for domestic and commercial use once it gains approval from the Authority.

The video in which he gives the media a closer look at his innovation has raked in thousands of views and comments, with most people urging support and protection for him.

Read some of the comments highlighted below:

Singer Krymimusic and others call for protection for Emmanuel Nimo

Krymimusic commented:

He needs protection!

Occupygh posted:

Protect this guy!

Official_political replied:

@occupygh, yes true talk.

Kwekus_world_uk added:

@occupygh_ imagine they are charging him money before they do the testing for him. Herrrr Ghana Awurade hehe we for come take this guy out of Ghana soon to Europe n see what'll happen hmm.

Leslie_general posted:

Future Ghanaian billionaire. Let’s pray no greedy politicians to try to lure him with lies he wants to invest in his business which would end up stealing his hard-earned Wisdom and initiative.

Kweku.sampah posted:

@krymimusic That's the first and most important thing.

Kenneymane said:

The government will sleep on him and give the money to Slay queens, Americans will come for him and make the business big and sell it back to us.

Puza_gh commented:

Charlie, we get the minds but the support. I hope the test goes on positive.

Iamwillisbrown reacted:

Can't we open a Gofundme account to generate the 2K for him as a way of supporting him as a youth? It's about time we embrace and push our own. After all, it's for our own future.

Blessyurheart said:

If they send this guy to further his education and expose this bright invention of his, that will be the end of his life.

Ewurama_lisa posted:

Something that will benefit the whole nation, they are there charging money. So that money they’re charging wouldn’t it get finished. What is wrong if they test it free for him? I am sure after testing koraaa they will be the first people to use it. Aaah black man, this is the reason why the nation is not developing. Please, I came in peace oooo.

Source: YEN.com.gh