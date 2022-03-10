At 19, Marco ''Marc'' Gray is the founder of BankFlow Empire, an insurance company that teaches people about how to make money

Growing up, he was told by his educator that he would end up incarcerated or dead by 18, but he proved his teacher wrong

He now earns a six-figure income in the insurance industry and is also using his knowledge and influence to empower others

After years of learning about the insurance industry, Marco ''Marc'' Gray has founded BankFlow Empire, a company that teaches people how to make money.

Gray, 19, picked up lessons about the industry from his uncle as a child growing up in the United States of America. His uncle, Malcolm "MJ" Harris, is an internationally recognised CEO, Executive Producer, and lifestyle/business influencer with multiple businesses.

While in high school at 17, Gray used to stay up all night watching and studying his uncle's sales training programmes.

Learning how to sell

''During that time, I learned everything from how to sell to learning about the insurance industry. Because in my mind, I knew I could be as successful as my uncle in the industry if I humbled myself enough to listen and learn everything from him,'' said Gray in a Facebook post.

The teenager now makes a six-figure income in the insurance industry and is also using his knowledge and influence to empower others, particularly Black people.

Taking advantage of social media

Gray has leveraged social media to teach others what he learned from his uncle through videos. ''I couldn’t be happier than to see others get what they want,'' he said.

Not long ago, as he turned 19 years old, he uplifted thousands with his journey as he recounted how his teacher once told him he would end up in prison or dead by 18.

''You’re gonna end up in prison or dead by 18' ... that’s what my teacher told me when I got kicked out of school as a kid. As I turn 19 today, all I can say is: They Were Wrong,'' he recalled.

Not only did he overcome the odds, but he also did what people never thought was possible.

