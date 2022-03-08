Prince Brouse, a 2021 BECE graduate was born with the talent to produce electronic gadgets without learning the skill

Sharing photos and videos with YEN.com.gh, Prince reveals he was able to make a fan, extension board, guitar, and many other items

The 16-year-old boy wants to become an engineer in the future but needs help to harness his talent to the fullest

A brilliant Ghanaian boy called Prince Brouse who wrote his Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at Koforidua Adweso Two-Streams 2021 has become an innovator in his own right.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the 16-year-old boy indicates that it all started when he was very young and had the knack to start assembling some electronic components he chanced upon.

Since then, he has been able to create extension boards, speaker boxes, baby escort, guitar, and many more without obtaining any formal training in them.

"When I see the components, I just think about it and find how I should combine them and they work. Nobody teaches me. It was only during the making of the speaker boxes that I applied some principles I learned from my science teacher," he recounted.

Prince comes from a humble background as his mother is a yam vendor whilst his father works as a carpenter but his dream is to become one of the greatest engineers in Ghana and beyond.

When asked how he could be supported, Prince said:

"So far, the items I make are only used in my house. I need more materials in order to be able to come up with more innovative ideas that would add a lot of creativity to the items already on the market."

