A Ghanaian crew has received the Best Short Film award at the just-ended Orlando Urban Film Festival (OUFF) in Florida in the United States of America.

Their thrilling short film titled Otokunor earned them the honour at the prestigious event.

Ghanaian team wins Best Short Film award at the Orlando Urban Film Festival in US.

Source: Facebook

A brief look at the short film

Otokunor, a film shot in Jamestown and directed by Kwame Kyei Baffour, premiered at the Independent Shorts Awards on July 23, then in Los Angeles (USA ) before moving on to Orlando, Florida, and other countries, per Graphic Online.

The short film featured talented casts like Fred Amugi, Prince Larbi, and Mynna Otoo for a compelling screenplay that leaves its audience spellbound. Despite being in the Ga language, it is dubbed in English for many people to comprehend and enjoy it.

Salifu Abdul Hafiz, a crew member and film director, took to social media to celebrate the accomplishment.

''WINNER // BEST SHORT FILM • OUFF - ORLANDO URBAN FILM FESTIVAL in Florida. Thank you @orlandourbanfilmfestival.

''Congratulations to the crew, cast, partners and the lovely people of Ghana,'' he posted with stunning images on his socials.

The Orlando Urban Film Festival (OUFF), is Orlando, Florida's first and only African-American film festival. The OUFF team are business executives with over 20 years of experience and education, exposing talents on a large platform.

See the pictures below:

Reactions as Ghanaian team wins award in the US

Online users reached out to celebrate the team for placing Ghana on the world map again.

Source: YEN.com.gh