Former president John Dramani Mahama has conveyed a heartfelt condolence message to the family of the late Prosper Owusu

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate for 2024 labelled Owusu's death as tragic and unfortunate

His remarks, which he posted to his verified Facebook account, elicited diverse comments from people, notably Ghanaians

Former president John Dramani Mahama has sent out a heartfelt message of condolence to commiserate with the family of the late Prosper Owusu.

The victim died as a result of burns he sustained while participating in an Opoku Ware II Hall procession at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED).

John Mahama commiserates with family of late AAMUSTED student Prosper Owusu.

Tragic death

The 2024 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) described Owusu's death as tragic and unfortunate.

''I've heard news of the tragic death of a young third-year mathematics student of the former UEW Kumasi campus. As chief priest of Opoku Ware II Hall, Prosper Owusu died of burns he sustained from fire during activities in the hall.

''...it is always a tragedy to lose a young, promising life. We mourn his unfortunate death. My condolences to the family and the university community,'' he said.

The former president commended ''the university authorities for taking swift action and cautioning young students to avoid engaging in risky activities that can lead to tragic outcomes such as this.''

John Mahama commiserates with the family of late AAMUSTED student Prosper Owusu.

Ghanaians react to Mahama's message

Pretty lady mourns AAMUSTED chief priest

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that TikTok user Yhaa Agyeiwaa mourned the demise of the late Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) student Prosper Owusu.

She sent a heartfelt condolence message to commiserate with the deceased's family and loved ones.

''My deepest condolence to the family of Prosper Owusu, the traditional council of Opoku Ware Hall and the entire university community,'' the inscription on a video she posted read.

