In the latest episode of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Kwartemaa from the Bono Region stood out as the Best Performer, showcasing the silent Fontomfrom dance and traditional Bono songs in an artistic and eloquent manner

Her performance earned her applause and was sponsored by Gino Tomatoes, Tecno Mobile Ghana's Camon 20 Series, and Theat Ghana

Social media users have been celebrating Kwartemaa's outstanding representation of Bono culture and heritage on the prestigious pageant stage

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

In the latest episode of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, which aired on September 3, Bono Region's Kwartemaa stole the spotlight as she was awarded the title of Best Performer of the night.

Kwartemaa's performance showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Bono Region, particularly focusing on the unique tradition known as the silent Fontomfrom dance.

With artistic finesse and eloquence, Kwartemaa not only demonstrated the silent Fontomfrom dance but also provided valuable insights into traditional Bono songs, captivating the audience and earning thunderous applause.

Kwartemaa's powerful display at GMB Photo credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Twitter

The award for Best Performer was made possible through the sponsorship of Gino Tomatoes, Tecno Mobile Ghana's Camon 20 Series, and Theat Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

What Ghanaians are saying about Kwartemaa's performance at GMB

Social media platforms have been buzzing with celebrations and accolades for Kwartemaa's remarkable portrayal of Bono culture and heritage on the prestigious stage of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Ferkaa Philomena said:

Congratulations dear a proud Presbyterian member God bless u more

Kwame Sarpong indicated:

She deserves this and more,most consistent with eloquence,good performance and delivery❤️

Isaiah Awingut stated:

Congratulations dear, you deserve it! I'm so proud of you and your accomplishments keep up the amazing work

Five pictures of GMB contestant Wunie who cried after her eviction

In a previous report, Wunie, a 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) contestant, broke down in tears after being eliminated from the beauty contest alongside two teammates on Sunday, August 27.

She expressed gratitude while reflecting on her short-lived experience in the ongoing beauty pageant show. The North East region representative was evicted alongside teammates Olila and Ohemaa.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five photos of Wunie glowing for the camera.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh