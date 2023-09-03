Joseph Amoah Twum, a needy cocoa farmer's son, has been awarded a full scholarship to study at a university outside Ghana

The prodigy made history as the first-ever student to achieve 8As in WASSCE at the Bepong Senior High School in the Eastern Region

The trailblazer, who studied General Arts in his alma mater, will be pursuing Economics at the establishment

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Joseph Amoah Twum, a deprived cocoa farmer's son, has earned admission with a scholarship into a university outside Ghana to study Economics.

The teenager became the first to achieve 8As at the Bepong Senior High School in the Eastern Region, where he graduated as a General Arts student in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Needy Cocoa Farmer's son with 8As in 2022 WASSCE earns admission into abroad-based university. Photo credit: Kwahu Ambassador

Source: Facebook

A dream nearly put on hold

Twum's dream of studying Economics at the university was nearly put on the back burner due to financial constraints. He, however, received a scholarship to study at the University Of Cape Coast (UCC) thanks to Ghanaian brand ambassador Kwahu Ambassador.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Twum gains admission into a university abroad

In a recent video, Twum disclosed he'd gained admission into a university outside the country to pursue an Economics degree

"There was no hope for me before I gained admission into UCC. That's why I returned to the village to work with my father after senior high school.

"It's only by God's grace that I have come this far," he told Kwahu Ambassador at the Kotoka International Aiport while awaiting his departure time to jet off.

After his video about his recent accomplishment emerged online, people expressed excitement for Twum.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as netizens express excitement for Twum

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

Elisha Kofi Amponsah posted:

This got me crying. Don't allow your background to put you on the ground. You must work; when God sees your effort, he will raise a helper. God bless and keep you.

Kwame Thompson said:

Wow, we bless God.

Samuel Nables Mba commented:

God bless you.

Adu Anastacia said:

Congratulations dear.

Matilda Adwoa Safo reacted:

God bless you, bro.

Ethel Anim said:

Kwahu Ambassador, may Jehovah bless you bountifully. I'm in tears, mpo. I wish him well.

Nana Kwame Obrempong mentioned:

That's why I keep saying, parents pray for your children. God can bless your kids, and you will find rest from your stress.

Jacquelyn Ewurabena Harry said:

When God says it's your time, everything he does is awesome.

Azaliaphyta Owusuwaa Acheampong stated:

These got me crying like a baby! Indeed, God is good!!!! Just look at how this boy's story has changed.

Lady named Overall Best Graduating diploma in midwifery student at UCC

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Kate Agyakomah emerged as the overall best graduating student in the seventh cohort of the Diploma in Midwifery programme at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She won the title over her peers with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.0 at the university's graduation ceremony.

The Voice of UCC took to Twitter to accentuate the accomplishment of the hardworking lady.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh