The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced a 0.34% increase in water tariffs.

The commission has also said there will be a 1.52% decrease in electricity tariff from December 1, 2023.

The commission said the cost of power and chemicals for water treatment, the forex situation and inflation contributed to the increase in water tariffs.

In the previous increase, electricity tariffs rose by 4.22% for all non-lifeline residential customers, while there was a 1.18 % tariff increase for water consumers.

Ghanaians frustrated by utility hikes

