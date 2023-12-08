A US-resident Ghanaian man has disclosed how his ex-lover visited him on Friday and married another person the next day

In an interview, Joseph Gagla lamented that he suffered severe heartbreak owing to the unexpected breakup

The video in which he recounts that his ex-partner subsequently explained why she dumped him has surfaced

A Ghanaian in the US, Joseph Gagla, has opened up about his heartbreaking story after his ex-girlfriend dumped him to marry another person.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV AFRICA, Joseph described how his ex-girlfriend paid him a visit on a Friday evening and married another man the next day.

US-based Ghanaian man reveals his ex-lover slept in his house the night before she married a ‘Borga’. Photo credit: SVTV Africa.

He lamented the emotional ordeal and the heartbreak he suffered after the incident.

"My ex-girlfriend spent a Friday night with me, and we did everything. She told me the next day was her mother's birthday. Her mother's house was closer to mine than mine was to hers. She left at 7 am, and before noon, I received calls from people wondering if I was getting married," he recounted.

Gagla explained that he came to understand his ex-lover because she met someone from Italy on Facebook who promised to come and get her.

''Despite my pain, I put myself in her shoes. We met shortly after her marriage, and she told me everything. I could have done the same thing,'' he said.

Watch his interview below:

