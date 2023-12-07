A video of a teacher expressing delight over a meal he bought has caused a stir online

This comes after he bought after banku with soup and fish expressed delight that it was very affordable

He wondered why many people are eager to leave the country in search of greener pastures

A Ghanaian teacher has caused a stir after he remarked that living in Ghana is enjoyable and expressed astonishment as to why many people are eager to leave the country.

He made the comment apparently after he bought a meal and and realized it was very affordable.

Teacher delights over food she bought Photo credit: @jimmydealive/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, the man who wore a bright smile lifted a big ball of banku and said it cost GH¢5.

He also expressed delight that the he also got two big fish for GH¢5 bring the total cost of of his meal to GH¢10.

"This meal that you see, I got everything for GH¢10, so with this why should I live Ghana," he said with a smile.

The video of the young man had generated over 1000 comments and 8000 likes at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video expressed astonishment over his comments.

Kaakyire Abyna stated:

Come to Accra,your 10 cedis will buy you Hause koko 4cedis and koose 6 cedis

albertbaahamoako indicated:

do your calculations gh10 multiply by 30days then take it from your salary,and how many time do eat a day, you're confused bro

Ohene reacted:

About 85% of people who travel still don't achieve their aspirations. so if u are home and ok. I support U Bro.

@Estee gee wrote:

I was praying for the soup to fell from ur hands to see if u will still make the video eeeeeeei hmmm I can see ur salary has landed

Man laments over two balls of banku

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian evangelist, known on social media as Evangelist Suro Nyame said some food vendors will not go to heaven simply because of how they rip off their customers.

The young preacher who used himself as an example revealed that he ordered banku and okro stew from a food vendor.

He couldn't believe that after dishing out GH¢90, all he could get in return was 2 small balls of banku and the okro stew.

Source: YEN.com.gh