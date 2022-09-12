The Tema-Mpakadan railway project is a project by the government that is set to relieve residents of Tema, Mpakadan and its environs of tiresome commute every day

The railway project is scheduled to be fully completed in December 2022, and netizens have reacted to how the project is taking shape

Ghana's railway system has been out of commission for some time now, so the Tema-Mpakadan railway project was welcome news for Ghanaians

The government's efforts to kick Ghana's railway transportation to life are beginning to take shape with the Tema-Mpakadan railway development project. The railway system will have a length of 97.6 km when completed. Two trains would be used to ply the route, serving residents of Afienya, Tema, Mpakadan and its environs.

The railway project is part of a larger plan to connect Tema with other parts of the country to facilitate the movement of goods. The project will connect railway systems from Tema to Burkina Faso, which borders Ghana in the north.

A Facebook user, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, shared the progress of the railway development on Facebook, and many netizens have expressed satisfaction with the results.

YEN.com.gh samples some of the comments below.

Yaw Gyesa commented:

Great job, keep sharing the updates bro. Ghanaians need to know. They need to know where else government is spending money.

Citizen Pan said:

Nice work! This is the shape of things to come. I am very happy seeing this unfold; for I know it will soon bring back smiles to the faces of waiting Ghanaians.

Amidu Abdul-Fatau added:

Similar unprecedented roads infrastructure is been witnessed everywhere. Walewale township has turned to Dubai.

Samuel Owusu said:

Great, but we need modern fast trains under subways as well in Accra. Then spread to other parts of the country gradually

