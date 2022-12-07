Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned an over-bridge on the landmark Tema-Mpakadan railway project

After the commissioning on Tuesday, December 2, 2022 the president said he was impressed by the progress of work

When completed the project will open up the Volta Lake to the transportation of fuel, cement, containerised cargo and agricultural produce from the northern enclave to the Port of Tema

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned an over-bridge on the ongoing multi-modal Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

After commissioning the Afienya Road over-bridge on the railway line project on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, the president also inspected work on the Volta Rail Bridge which is built over the famous Volta River to assess the status of work.

President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned the over-bridge on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Akufo-Addo said in a Facebook post that he has been assured by the contractor that the few outstanding works remaining on the project will be completed and the project handed over to government for operations within the first half of 2023.

"I also had the opportunity to inspect some of the ongoing works at the Afienya Railway Station, as well as the works on the track, and I was very happy with the progress made so far," the president said.

When completed and operationalised, the Tema-Mpakadan-Buipe multi-modal transport project, will link the Tema Port to the lake transport network, especially the north-south movement over a distance of some 400 kilometres.

It will also open up the Volta Lake to the transportation of not only fuel and cement, but also containerised cargo and agricultural produce from the northern enclave and Afram Plains to the Port of Tema.

Funding for the audacious railway project is by the Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank), an export finance institution owned by the Government of India.

The India-based Exim Bank has pledged $447m in funding to support the project’s design and construction. It is providing the funding in the form of a buyer’s credit under a National Export Insurance Account (NEIA).

Parliament has approved a $230 million budget for the purchase of rolling stock for the project.

Netizens Hail Development Of Tema-Mpakadan Railway Project

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in separate story that the start of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project has been praised by Ghanaians on social media.

In a post on Twitter, @YouthAllianceM2 shared beautiful photos of the railway project and captioned it, "this is why I defend the government every day. Yes, things are hard, but I can see the projects."

Ghanaians were pleased to learn of the construction of the 97.6 km long railway project when it initially became public since it will make commuting easier for many locals.

