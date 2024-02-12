PZ Cussons Ghana Limited has launched the Camel Treasure Hunt Promo, an exciting campaign designed to reward our cherished consumers with incredible prizes as a sequel to the success of the Camel Buy and Fly Promotion.

Camel, the leading brand in antiseptic liquid in Ghana, is taking its customers on an unforgettable journey with its exciting promo - the Camel Treasure Hunt. This campaign is designed to add value to the lives of their cherished customers in these challenging times. We recognize the impact of economic situations on individuals and businesses. At PZ Cussons, we believe in delivering exceptional products and creating experiences that empower, support, and resonate with our community.

The Camel Treasure Hunt continues our journey to reward, empower, and celebrate the heart of everything we do – our loyal customers. We understand the power of empathy, and through this promotion, we are not simply providing world-class hygiene with our Camel Antiseptic liquid and soap; we are offering tangible support, week after week, in the form of cash rewards, monthly shopping sprees, and the grand prize of GHS 100,000.

To be part of the Camel Treasure Hunt, buy any Camel antiseptic liquid product with a scratch panel, scratch to reveal a code, and text it to 1393 to receive a letter. A whopping GHS 100,000 awaits the first customer to find all the letters C, A, M, E & L in their SMS responses. Remember, each purchase gets you closer to the grand prize of GHS 100,000 and the opportunity to win instant airtime, weekly cash prizes and monthly shopping sprees.

Running till the end of April 2024, the Camel Treasure Hunt is open to all legally resident Ghanaians. Unfortunately, employees, family members, and partners of PZ Cussons, Distributors, Stockists, and facilitation partners won't be eligible to participate. To ensure fairness and transparency, there are terms and conditions in place. The promotion is open to all, with the grand prize presentation climaxing in May 2024.

Dorothy Opare, Category Brand Manager, emphasized the significance of brand loyalty. She highlighted the promotion's essence, ensuring families can have fun and feel protected with Camel. ‘This campaign,’ she said, ‘is a testament to our commitment to reward and empower our loyal consumers.’ Our 'Say Yes to Life' philosophy mirrors our commitment to ensuring that families stay healthy and enjoy life to the fullest.

Newman Mensah, Commercial Director, acknowledged Camel as Ghana's foremost antiseptic liquid brand, emphasizing trade partners and retailers' integral role.

He states, "We understand the pivotal role of our trade partners and retailers. As we empower our customers, we are equally committed to uplifting our business partners, ensuring that success resonates across the entire ecosystem.’’

Join us in this exciting journey; the hunt is on, and everyone is a winner with Camel!

