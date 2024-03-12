Vodafone has successfully transitioned to Telecel after several weeks of preparation and teasers

Telecel Ghana has now assumed control over various operations previously managed by Vodafone

A launch event brought together the network's new leaders and scores of Ghanaian top personalities to witness the transition

Vodafone Ghana has officially changed permanently into Telecel Ghana following earlier government approval.

The telco has said this change marks a strategic move to expand economic access to communication services across the country.

Telecel Ghana. Source: Telecel Ghana

Source: Facebook

Telecel Ghana has now assumed control over various operations previously managed by Vodafone.

This includes fixed telephone lines, internet services and cash transfer services.

The Telecel Group acquired a 70 per cent majority stake in Vodafone Ghana.

During the official rebranding ceremony, the CEO of Telecel Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, assured of a commitment to innovation and digital inclusion.

Telecel Ghana’s rebranding efforts include introducing the Telecel Play app.

The app is aimed at delivering a range of digital and mobile financial services to customers.

Sarkodie performs as Vodafone finally becomes Telecel

On March 12, an event was held in Accra to launch Telecel Ghana's operation in Ghana publicly.

The event saw various highly profiled personalities in attendance, including Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West constituency.

Sarkodie, known privately as Michael Owusu Addo, jumped on stage to serenade guests as Ghana publicly welcomed Telecel into the market, performing classics like Original and Illuminati.

Footage of Sarkodie's performance shared online has caught the attention of several fans who thronged the comments section to share their thoughts.

During the performance, a fan who attempted to hug Sarkodie was whisked away by security. A clip of Sarkodie stepping in to give the fan a hug has left many netizens in awe.

MTN increases product prices

In a separate story, YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings starting November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN has several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, regular bundles, etc.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh