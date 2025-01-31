Arsenal vs City, Milan vs Inter & More – Your 2,200 GHS PariPesa Bonus Waits!

As the football season gets more exciting, this weekend features big matches like Arsenal vs Manchester City, Milan vs Inter, and Bournemouth vs Liverpool. With title races heating up, these games promise plenty of action for both fans and bettors.

Check out expert insights and top betting picks for each game below. Let’s dive in!

Arsenal vs Man City

Arsenal will host Manchester City in a highly anticipated Premier League showdown this weekend, as last season’s top two teams aim to keep up with league leaders Liverpool. A victory over Wolves on Saturday kept the Gunners within six points of Arne Slot’s side, who still have a game in hand over their closest rivals. Arsenal secured a 2-1 away win against Girona midweek, earlier effectively guaranteeing automatic qualification for the Champions League knockout stages. Most likely, the Gunners carried that momentum into domestic competition, overcoming a resurgent but still far from their best Guardiola’s side.

Manchester City scraped through to the next round of the Champions League with a 3-1 win over Brugge on Wednesday. However, the Citizens again struggled, trailing 0-1 at halftime. After a miserable end to 2024, City have bounced back, winning four of their last five league games to climb back into fourth place. Now, the question is whether they can stand up to a competitive Arsenal side determined to fight for the long-coveted Premier League title.

Possible picks:

☑️ Arsenal To Win - 2.05

☑️ Arsenal Handicap (-1) - 2.82

☑️ Arsenal To Score 1st Goal - 1.72

Milan vs Inter

AC Milan and Inter head into the Derby della Madonnina in completely different form and spirits. Both teams played midweek Champions League matches – Milan suffered a 2-1 away defeat to Dinamo Zagreb, while Inter impressed with a stunning Lautaro Martínez hat-trick and a dominant 3-0 victory over Monaco. As a result, Inter secured direct qualification to the Round of 16, while Milan will have to go through an additional knockout-stage match to reach their rivals.

A similar story is unfolding in Serie A, where the Nerazzurri are battling for the title, while Milan sit in seventh place. This match is likely to follow a different script from their last encounter in the Italian Super Cup final, where Milan edged Inter 3-2. This time, Simone Inzaghi’s men seem poised to claim their fifth consecutive win across all competitions and push Milan further away from the European spots. A home victory looks like the most probable outcome.

Possible picks:

☑️ Inter To Win - 1.92

☑️ Inter Over 1.5 - 1.81

☑️ L. Martinez To Score - 2.40

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Unbeaten in 11 games, Bournemouth take on Liverpool, who haven’t lost a Premier League match since September 2024. Under rising manager Andoni Iraola, the Cherries have been one of Europe's biggest surprises this season. With nine goals scored against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the past two weeks, Bournemouth have climbed to seventh place, pushing for a European spot. Now, they face their toughest test yet as they welcome the league leaders on Saturday.

With a game in hand, Liverpool sit six points clear of their closest rivals, Arsenal. With 15 weeks left, there’s still a long way to go, but so far, the Reds have been a class above the rest. If Liverpool are to slip up, it could only be against a team like Bournemouth. Iraola’s side has been a thorn in the side of big clubs, defeating Arsenal, Man City, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest at home. Young and fearless, they play with relentless pressure and a direct attacking style, making them a real threat.

Possible picks:

☑️ Total Over 3 - 1.70

☑️ Goal In Both Halves - 1.43

☑️ Both Teams To Score - 1.48

