Premier League leaders Liverpool have been cautioned against signing Antoine Semenyo

Despite the Ghana international's impressive form, a Liverpool legend has kicked against the move

Meanwhile, Semenyo will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong when Bournemouth face the Reds on Saturday

As Liverpool explores attacking reinforcements, former club midfielder Didi Hamann has cautioned against signing Antoine Semenyo, despite acknowledging the Ghanaian international's performances this season.

Semenyo, currently plying his trade with AFC Bournemouth, has been one of the Cherries' most influential players in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

Antoine Semenyo's potential move to Liverpool could hit a snag after a former club icon delivered his assessment on the Ghanaian. Photos by Visionhaus and George Wood.

According to Transfermarkt, the 25-year-old has featured in 22 league matches, contributing seven goals and three assists.

Additionally, he has found the net in the FA Cup, further solidifying his reputation as a dangerous forward.

Liverpool warned against signing Semenyo

Speaking to BestOffshoreSportsbooks, Hamann admitted that Semenyo’s form has been impressive and that his name alone would excite Liverpool fans.

However, he remains unconvinced that the Ghanaian would seamlessly fit into the Anfield setup.

"Antoine Semenyo is a talented player and has done very well this season; he’d certainly be a name to get Liverpool fans excited.

"Having said that, it can be hard to tell if players will fit into a team like Liverpool on the back of what they have done with other clubs in the Premier League.

"Because of that, there is no guarantee that he would be a success," he said via Metro.

A chance to prove his worth against Liverpool

Interestingly, Semenyo will have the perfect stage to showcase his ability when Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, February 1.

The Cherries head into this fixture on the back of an impressive 12-game unbeaten run, and the Ghanaian forward has been a key figure in that resurgence.

With a goal contribution in each of his last four league appearances, Semenyo will be eager to make a statement against the Premier League leaders.

His record against the Reds stands at one goal in three outings, with one victory and two defeats to his name, per StatMuse.

Should he shine against Arne Slot’s side, he could strengthen his case for a big move—whether to Liverpool or another top-flight club.

Fans react as Semenyo 'destroy's Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh revealed an electrifying moment between Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus that has since gained iconic status.

Receiving the ball on the right wing, the Bournemouth forward put national allegiances aside as he 'destroyed' Kudus.

With a slick stepover, explosive speed, and remarkable upper-body strength, the 25-year-old surged past the West Ham midfielder.

