The possible Champions League round of 16 opponents for Premier League sides have been revealed.

On Wednesday night, the last round of matches for the first phase of this season's UEFA Champions League took place.

All 36 teams were in action around the continent as teams battled to finish in the all-important top 24.

Heading into the matchday, Liverpool and Barcelona were guaranteed a top-two finish, with English champions Manchester City needing to beat Club Brugge to keep their tournament alive.

After a wild night of football filled with dramatic moments, all four English teams made it through to the knock-out stages.

Arsenal and Aston Villa joined Liverpool in advancing straight to the last 16 after beating Girona and Celtic respectively.

Liverpool will take on either Paris Saint Germain, Benfica, AS Monaco or Brest in the round of 16.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side will await one team out of AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord or Juventus.

Villa will take on either Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta, Club Brugge or Sporting Clube de Portugal.

Source: YEN.com.gh