A video from the celebration of Lady Doja's 90th birthday celebration has shown her son, Femi Otedola, with his friends

The man approached Aliko Dangote and said he came to the party quite early as he shook hands with others

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video loved their simplicity as they said even Dangote is not driving a Ferrari

A video has shown the moment Femi Otedola welcomed his rich friends including Aliko Dangote to his mother's 90th birthday celebration.

The Nigerian billionaire approached Dangote who was about to come down from his Lexus car. While they shook hands and made small talks, other people came around and joined.

Femi Otedola welcomed his friend and made small talks with them. Photo source: @delemomoduovation

A powerful circle of friends

It was an atmosphere of friends meeting each other before the real birthday celebration of Lady Doja started.

While all of them conversed, security men were on alert as pressmen struggled to film the event properly. The video was shared on Instagram by shared by Dele Momodu's Ovation.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90 comments with thousands of likes.

Choose your friends well

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

f_ang18 said:

"Aliko dey use Lexus, Tunji wan kill himself bcos of ferrari."

khemouchie said:

"Wow, see billionaires dey speak pidgin English. I too gbadun this friendship goals."

olaniran.omiyale said:

"The owners of Nigeria."

toyinfalaye said:

"Be wise in choosing your friends."

rufaioluwafemi said:

"Choose your friends with wizdom."

maimediatv said:

"Even femi no Dey use Ferrari, why u won kill urself over luxury things."

cent_ernestco said:

"All I see is simplicity. Simple dresh, simple Cars. And simple English."

abiola__eko said:

"The richest man in Africa was still PUNCTUAL regardless. You gerrit??"

saint_samara said:

"Imagine Dangote dey use Lexus without covering his plate number and some Nigerian youth want kill themself because of Ferrari and Rolls-Royce."

Otedola's mother prayed for Dangote

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that videos showed the moment Otedola celebrated his mother's birthday.

In one of the clips, Dele Momodu posed with the celebrant, Doja. Seconds after, Dangote showed up and hugged the woman. She prayed for him and he could be heard saying amen to her words.

As she was interacting with dignitaries, photographers and pressmen jostled for space to capture the best moments.

Source: YEN.com.gh