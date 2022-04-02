Actress Shugatiti has released a video showing her younger lookalike sister to the public for the first time

The Ghanaian socialite and her sister were captured at the funeral of her late father Saturday at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana

A video of the pair has generated mixed reactions as some netizens mourned with her while others observed their striking resemblance

Ghanaian socialite and actress Shugatiti, known in real life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, has shown her younger lookalike sister to the public for the first time.

The actress and her sister were captured at the funeral of her late father Saturday, April 2, at Ahafo Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Shugatiti posted the video to confirm that she has a family, contrary to unpopular perceptions held by many.

Photos of Shugatiti and her younger sister. Source: Shugatiti

Source: Instagram

''Meet my younger sister and guess what we came from the sea since you all said I don’t have family,'' she said.

Celebrities and fans of the movie personality have shared mixed reactions. Some mourned with her while others observed their striking resemblance. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Media personality Queenafiaschwarzenegger said:

''Praying for you, my child ❤️❤️.''

Actress Vickyzugah

''My condolence, sweetie. May God continue to console us all .

Obaayaa_amponsah_julliet observed:

''You guys really look alike.''

Nanaadwoagem commented:

''My condolence to you and your family dear.''

Official_young_hype_bloggertv said:

''Awwwn ❤️ my condolences. She looks like you.''

Heroselorm commented:

''My condolence Sister.''

Source: YEN.com.gh