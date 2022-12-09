The Ghanaian cedi is gaining grounds against the US dollar for the third day running

This is coming a day after the finance minister survived a vote of censure motion

The cedi is now trading at GH¢12.80 to $1 after selling for GH¢13.00 on Thursday, December 8, 2022

Just a day after the finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta survived a vote of censure motion for his removal, the cedi has gained grounds.

This is the third straight day that the local currency is strengthening in value against the US dollar and other major global currencies.

Cedi Is Now Gaining Strength Against Dollar, Other Global Trading Currencies

According to checks by an Accra-based Joy Business, the cedi is now trading for GH¢12.80 on average to the American ‘greenback.’

The report which was based on checks by the media outfit at some foreign bureaus also indicated that the cedi is selling at GH¢12.85 to the euro and GH¢15.00 to the British pound respectively.

Analysts say the continuous weakening of the dollar against the global trading currencies is based on the launch of Ghana’s debt restructuring programme which has helped the cedi to improve in value.

The cedi-dollar depreciation has also narrowed to about 48%.

24 hours earlier, the local currency sold at GH¢13.00 on December 8, 2022.

