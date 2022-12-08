The Ghana has since Monday, December 5, 2022 been showing signs of appreciation against the dollar and other trading currencies

The cedi has reportedly gained an impressive 4% of its value against the United States dollar this week

The appreciation has been attributed to the domestic debt exchange programme announced by the finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The cedi is showing signs of strength and fitness against the US dollar following the domestic debt exchange announcement by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Since Monday, December 5, 2022, the local currency has been redeeming its respect to the American green back with significant appreciation.

A report by the B&FT citing Rand Merchant Bank shows the GH cedi gained a little over 4% against the greenback to end the first trading period after the debt exchange announcement.

The cedi is exchanging at GH¢13.5 for $1 on the forex market.

The report acknowledges that the modest gains by the cedi is welcome news for the economy.

The cedi became the the world’s worst-performing currency after depreciating by more than 55 percent against the dollar in 2022.

The cedi fall added some GH¢93.86billion to Ghana’s public debt stock as it rose to GH¢467.37billion at the end of September, 2022.

The cedi is exchanging at GH¢16.80 for £1 at some forex bureaus in Accra.

These are the rates quoted by some forex traders.

Since the domestic debt exchange announcement, the cedi has been improving.

