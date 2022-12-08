Ghana’s Parliament could not make history by voting to revoke the appointment of an appointee of a sitting president.

Ken Ofori-Atta’s appointment as finance minister could not be revoked through the secret vote of censure on in Ghana's Parliament on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Parliament needed only 183 votes from the 275 members of Parliament but only 136 legislators voted to support the motion filed by the Minority.

Ken Ofori-Atta waves at a political rally ahead of the 2020 elections. Source: UGC.

The vote of censure was therefore unable to revoked the finance minister.

