A skilled old man has shown a garage filled with small fashionable cars he built by recycling home fridges

In a video interview, the man revealed that one of his creations took him nine years to put together

Despite getting thousands of dollars in offers to sell, the man said that his cars are never for sale to anyone

A man identified as Adams has amazed many people online after he revealed where he gets materials to build cars and how long he has been doing it.

In an interview with Ridiculous Rides, the man said he builds miniature cars from old fridges. Showing a car he built, Adams showed where he placed the back part of the refrigerator on the body of the car.

How I make them

He used the remaining parts of the fridge to make the top of the vehicle. Adams said he cut it into pieces to achieve what he wanted.

The man has built many dwarf cars over the years from fridges. One of his proudest creations named Rebel Rouser was built entirely with local materials.

I would never sell my cars

According to him, it took him nine years to build the vehicle. The man who has won many trophies for his skill said no amount of money can make him sell his cars.

He stated that a man once offered him $450,000 (N184,752,000) for one, adding that it is the biggest offer he has had.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over five million views with tens of reactions.

Half van, half boat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing a motor-boat went viral on Facebook. It is a kind of vehicle that 'transforms into a boat when in water.

At the shore, the wheel part of the automobile releases its back into the water. The man, John, who remodelled the vehicle revealed that it has always been his dream to have something like it.

Explaining how the boat was made in a video posted on Facebook, John said that it is built to give great comfort.

