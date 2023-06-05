Infinix today announces its new collaboration with HARMAN’s legendary audio and technology brand, JBL, to bring Sound by JBL audio excellence to the next generation of their highly-regarded NOTE Series. At Infinix, the user experience is a top priority, and sound quality plays a fundamental role in that experience. Together with the 75-year legacy of acoustic quality and expertise that the brand is renowned for, the upcoming release of the NOTE Series will be enhanced by the Sound by JBL tuning along with the latest innovations from Infinix.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Infinix

Source: UGC

Users can look forward to an upgraded audio experience in the next generation of Infinix's NOTE Series, thanks to this exciting new collaboration with JBL. Stay tuned for more information on the release date and features of the new series.

"We're incredibly excited about our collaboration with the JBL brand here at Infinix. Our hardware expertise combined with JBL's acoustic technology means we can provide an enhanced audio experience to customers worldwide. With a device that delivers upgraded sound quality, we're confident we're in exceeding users’ expectations.” - Liang Zhang, Deputy General Manager at Infinix.

Integrated with JBL Tech

When building the NOTE Series, Infinix collaborated closely with JBL engineers to optimize the software system of their new generation NOTE Series. The software processing within the Note series was tuned to deliver JBL’s signature sound that ensures well-balanced mid-tones as well as rich bass, along with high-quality and faithful sound reproduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Incorporating advanced audio processing engineered and perfected by JBL, the new Note Series with Sound by JBL will deliver enhanced audio with distortion-free volume, deeper bass and JBL’s signature sound that users will enjoy, especially when listening to music or watching videos. This technological breakthrough demonstrates Infinix and JBL's commitment to providing innovative products with superior sound quality.

"The JBL brand is all about delivering the fullest sound experience, and we are therefore extremely proud to collaborate with the Infinix team to deliver superior audio through Sound by JBL. Rooted in a shared passion for sound, we know the Infinix team is committed to audio excellence in their mobile devices, and we will continue to work together bringing upgraded sound quality to more consumers as we look forward to deepening our cooperation with Infinix for more product development.” - Roumu Hu, Vice President and General Manager, HARMAN Embedded Audio.

Infinix

Source: UGC

Availability

Infinix intends to introduce this new technology in their upcoming phone models, starting with the next release of the NOTE series. The launch is scheduled for May, so customers can look forward to experiencing the enhanced sound quality of this innovative technology very soon.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today’s youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

About HARMAN Embedded Audio

HARMAN Embedded Audio, a specialized consumer business unit within HARMAN International, is a full-service audio and voice technology provider that embeds proprietary hardware and software systems into partner products. To elevate the audio and voice performance of every partner product, HARMAN Embedded Audio combines an expert team of sales, operations, engineering, and development professionals to create true product differentiation and winning business solutions with Sound by JBL, Sound by Harman Kardon, or Sound by Infinity co-branding opportunities. HARMAN Embedded Audio works with leading global brands to provide tuning expertise for audio and voice integration in a variety of industries including consumer electronics, enterprise, fitness, Internet of Things (IoT), safety/security, healthcare and recreation. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All third-party trademarks referenced by HARMAN remain the property of their respective owners. For more information, visit Embedded.Harman.com.

Sponsored

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh