A creative junior high school student in Ghana has showcased his talent by transforming a motorcycle into a bicycle

He revealed in an incredible video to adults that the motorcycle does not have a battery but runs on fuel

Like his adult audience in the footage, online viewers are blown away by the young innovator's work

A talented junior high school student in Ghana has showcased his creativity by building a motorcycle using a bicycle that runs on fuel.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the schoolboy demonstrated how the motorcycle works in the presence of adults.

The boy's motorcycle has no battery

When asked if the motorcycle rans on a battery, he said no. He, however, indicated that it uses a heater with no starter.

The footage of the young innovator was posted on Instagram by Hypemasters with a caption saying:

JHS 2 pupil has created a motorcycle using a bicycle. Creativity thrives in freedom. Tag somebody to tag somebody.

The boy showed that the motorcycle functions without any challenges. This left the adults in the video highly impressed.

Similarly, the video wowed his online audience when the footage emerged online.

Reactions to the video of the talented boy

While some praised him, others said he needs protection and support.

Scorpion_5366 indicated:

Katanka junior.

Thisismyfakeigacc posted:

Man, smart man with so much potential but one mistake with the gas reservoir...

Bizeerk commented:

So much potential if given the right tools. We need to invest and support our own people.

Aakosua_goddess reacted:

Africans are still creating even when they have thought they could not do it. Now imagine if we activated all our abilities.

Fosteranomah said:

We need Kennedy Agyapong as a president to help these people.

Theofficialampadu4k reacted:

Let's protect this boy at all costs.

Hypeweddings reacted:

Forget the National Science and Maths Quiz, talent overdoses real practicals.

Ghanaian builds car from scraps

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian teenager, Obed Obeng Danso of the Community Development and Vocational Technical Institute (CONVOTECH) in Tarkwa in the Western Region, had built his first car.

The 18-year-old's automobile consumes little fuel and goes easy on the road.

Danso stated that he had always wanted to create a vehicle and that, through hard work, he could do so.

Ghanaian engineer builds power bank

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian engineer Robert Nsoh built a power bank called EcoMini+ that provides users with 24/7 light and at least four times laptop recharge energy.

The device is purposely for laptops and other low-consumption devices like smartphones and light bulbs.

