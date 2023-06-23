A video from an inter-school competition in the Ashanti Region has gone viral, spreading laughter across social media platforms

A video capturing an inter-school competition in the Ashanti Region is spreading like wildfire on social media, leaving viewers in fits of laughter.

Posted by @lomen1 tv on YouTube, the footage showcases a group of girls attempting the pole vault but hilariously failing to clear the relatively low height.

Despite their best efforts, the girls encountered a series of comedic mishaps, stumbling and tumbling as they strived to conquer the bar.

Scenes from the girls' pole vault competition in the Ashanti Region. Photo credit: lomen1 tv

Source: Youtube

Ghanaians react to Ashanti Region girls' pole vault competition

The video has become a viral sensation, with netizens sharing and commenting on the humorous display of athleticism.

Below are some of the reactions YEN.com.gh gathered.

@Bobichmuda77 said:

This sport is about agility and body weight, all these ones need serious training but it’s good they are extending our sport horizon in this country. With time, they will get better.

@AteOghenetega indicated:

This is a ground breaking DISGRACE, I see no reason to laugh. Aside football, we are just clowns in majority of de sports, so so children choir, Quran lessons and things that won’t help in the future that’s been forced in our heads. Majority of us can’t save ourselves in sum cases.

@SheethJamaal commented:

Even their shameless coaches were laughing. Face palm.

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh