Sogakope Senior High School (SHS) beat Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School and other schools to win the 2023 Renewable Energy Challenge

They received over GH¢30,000 and other prizes for winning the contest organised by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Education

Following the victory highlighted in photos, people have praised the school for winning the coveted trophy

Sogakope Senior High School (SHS) in Ghana's Volta Region has won the 2023 Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge edition.

The school clinched the golden trophy and the coveted ultimate cash prize after beating six other schools, including Yaa Asantewaa Girls' Senior High School, which took second spot.

The team won with a five-in-one agriculture machine known as The Farmers' Friend", which has five fully functioning integrated systems. The students also emerged as the best team in the competition at the International Conference Centre.

For their winning prize, Sogakope Senior High School took home a cash prize of GH¢10,000, a five-kilowatt solar system, 30 solar lamps, 25 integrated science books, 25 LED streetlights, 10 dustbins, 10 hand washing sinks and a notepad.

In addition, the team got GH¢15,000, an additional GH¢5,000 for winning the competition, five laptops, 15 solar lamps, and five solar fans.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS won second place and received a GH¢7,000 cash prize, 25 solar lamps, 20 integrated science books and 25 LED streetlights. The team members received GH¢10,000, five tablets, ten solar lamps and five solar fans.

Kwabre SHS won GH¢5,000, 20 solar lights, 15 integrated science books, and 25 LED streetlights for taking third place.

Mfantsiman Girls' SHS, Dormaa SHS and Serwaa Kese SHS received GH¢3,000 each for emerging fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Energy Commission, the technical regulator of electricity, natural gas and renewable energy, in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Education, launched the 4th Edition of the Senior High Schools Renewable Energy Challenge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

See as Sogakope SHS lifts the trophy in the image below:

The competition

This year's edition was held on the theme: "Mechanised Small-Scale Agriculture using Renewable Energy Technologies", with participating schools developing agriculture-related projects to maximise renewable energy technologies.

The contest was opened to all second-cycle schools in the nation. The top 10 schools from each region were invited to compete in the regional competitions.

Since emerging victorious over their contenders, peeps have posted congratulations to celebrate Sogakope SHS.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team smiling.

