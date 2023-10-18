Achimota School emerged as the winner of the 2023 Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition

The team that represented the school at the Academic City University College took home the trophy on Saturday, September 30

The pictures showing the squad flaunting the beautiful trophy have gained reactions from social media users

Achimota School won the Mangana Schools Debate Championship Accra edition to take home the trophy on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

They triumphed over contests from other equally talented students to win the final prize in the competition hosted by Speech Forces at the Academic City University College.

Achimota School wins Mangana Schools Debate Championship 2023 Accra edition. Photo credit: Achimota School/speechforcesorg (Instagram).

Source: Facebook

Taking to Facebook, the school celebrated the achievement with pictures showing the team beaming with smiles.

''This competition was organized by @speechforcesorg with a vision of a world in which there are no barriers to the access of leadership, communication, collaboration, critical thinking and creative skills for organizations, communities and people of all backgrounds,'' part of the post read.

See a post by Speech Forces

How netizens heaped praises on Achimota School

Many congratulated the school in the comments area of the post on Facebook.

Amma Apomabea Akoto indicated:

Indeed, living waters to a thirsty land. Congratulations.

Felicia Yemoley Buabeng posted:

Congratulations. We are proud of you.

Bridget Kwami stated:

Congratulations.

Nana Ama commented:

Bravo, guys, we are proud of u.

Jasmine Ameko said:

Kudos.

Paul Drapson indicated:

Congratulations.We are proud of you.

Rozay Lifeisgood Marley mentioned:

Congratulations.

Zillah Attah-Poku reacted:

Congrats.

Ella Addai indicated:

Congratulations, Motown.

Christian Aboagye commented:

Achimota school.

Mercy Naa Aki Addo-Quaynor noted:

Congratulations, Motown, keep soaring.

Rhody Anom posted:

Congrats. Good job done.

Queenly Larbie commented:

Congrats. Good job.

Sam Owoo said:

Congratulations, well done guys.

Akwesi Agyei Boateng reacted:

Why are the ladies not taking part in competitions? Lol.

NSMQ 2023 Quarterfinals: PRESEC-Legon bags 63 points to defeat Accra Academy for semifinals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon) narrowly defeated Accra Academy to book a place in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) semifinals.

They obtained 63 points against Accra Academy's 58 points in the contest on Tuesday, October 17. Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) came third with 31 points.

The semifinals promise thrilling contests as Wesley Girls' High School, Achimota School, and St Louis SHS have already secured their positions. The schools will compete in the semifinals in competitions on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Source: YEN.com.gh