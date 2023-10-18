Nine schools have progressed to the semi-finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz after winning their quarter-final matches

Prempeh College, Pope John Minor Seminary SHS, and Opoku Ware emerged victorious, showcasing their expertise in the competition

The semi-finals, at Kumasi in the Ashanti region, promise intense battles between these winning schools and continue to generate high anticipation among participants and viewers

Nine schools have advanced to the semi-finals of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz after triumphing in the quarter-final stage.

Prempeh College, Pope John Minor Seminary SHS, and Opoku Ware emerged victorious in their respective matches and will compete in one contest.

Prempeh College led with 57 points, defeating Mawuli School and Abetifi, while Pope John's SHS scored 48 points to overcome St. James Seminary SHS and Presby SHTS, Aburi.

Collage of Presec contestants and two semi-final contests that will happen

Source: Twitter

Opoku Ware School secured their spot with 45 points against Osei Tutu SHS and St. John's School. The semi-finals will feature these winning schools in intense battles.

Wesley Girls' High School, Achimota School, and St. Louis SHS have also qualified for the semi-finals, ensuring a high-stakes competition on October 19, 2023.

Presec, Mfantsipim and Keta SHS will also clash in the third contest to book a slot in the finals.

The winning schools in all three contests will compete at the finals, which will be held at the National Theatre in the Greater Accra region.

Wesley Girls beats St Peters

Meanwhile, Wesley Girls High School triumphed over St Peters Boys and Louis Rutten SHS at the preliminary stage.

The team from Wesley Girls won by 52 points, while their closest contender, St Peters, garnered 37 points, and Louis Rutten SHS earned 19 points.

St Louis SHS Girls Beat Adisco

With 53 Points To 19, Abuakwa State College Places second; St Louis Senior High School defeated former champion Adisadel College with a remarkable score of 53-19 in the one-eighth contest.

The unexpected victory left spectators and social media abuzz, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the NSMQ competition and showcasing St Louis Senior High School's academic prowess.

Abuakwa State College secured the second position with 23 points, adding to the intense competition.

Source: YEN.com.gh