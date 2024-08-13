Telecel Ghana could see a review in prices for voice and data services after a recent announcement

Telecel Ghana, formerly Vodafone Ghana, indicated that price adjustments took effect from August 12, 2024

Price reviews of telecommunication services have typically been linked to rising operational costs

Subscribers of the mobile network Telecel Ghana are set to see a review in prices for voice and data services.

In an announcement to its customers, Telecel Ghana indicated that these potential price adjustments will take from August 12, 2024.

Citi News reported that the company, which took over from Vodafone Ghana, has not given any reason for the price review.

YEN.com.gh has sighted the messages sent to subscribers. However, checks indicated that some consumers had not observed an increase.

Previous price adjustments by telecommunication companies in Ghana have typically been linked to rising operational costs.

The expected review comes amid protests over Ghana's high data cost. One Telecel user on Twitter expressed frustration with the review, suspecting an increase:

"With all the recent online protests about internet pricing in this country, you’d think Telecel would be considerate in reviewing their new data packages. But no! They’ve made it ridiculously expensive! Why is it that this country seems to enjoy making people’s lives miserable?"

Attacks on regulator over data prices

The National Communications Authority defended its management of the telecommunication sector amid concerns over data costs.

Protests online led to #DissolveNCAboard trending in July. The authority has also assured Ghanaians that data prices will decrease by the fourth quarter of 2024.

It said the introduction of Next-Gen InfraCo's wholesale carrier-neutral open access network will likely decrease data prices.

The authority believes this would increase efficiency in the telecommunications space and reduce costs.

Price increases by MTN

YEN.com.gh reported that MTN Ghana increased the prices of its product offerings back on November 28, 2023.

The telecommunications company said the price increase is due to increased operational costs.

MTN offers several products, including data zone bundles, midnight bundles, social media bundles, and regular bundles.

