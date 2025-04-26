Patrice Evra has challenged Luis Suarez to a fight as he prepares for his MMA debut in May

The former Manchester United star will step into the cage for the first time with the Professional Fighters League

The France legend reignited their long-standing feud by naming Suarez as his preferred opponent

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has made headlines after calling out Luis Suarez for an MMA fight, as he prepares to make his professional debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) next month.

Evra, 43, is set to compete at PFL Europe Paris on May 23, marking a dramatic shift from his decorated football career to the world of mixed martial arts.

Patrice Evra has challenged Luis Suarez to a fight as he prepares for his MMA debut in May. Photos by Matt McNulty/ Kevin C. Cox.

Source: Getty Images

Evra has been training in MMA since 2016, working closely with longtime friend Cedric Doumbe, a prominent figure in the PFL welterweight division with a 6-1 record.

Doumbe himself transitioned from kickboxing to MMA in 2021, and has played a key role in preparing Evra for the cage.

In a fiery post on social media, Evra reignited his longstanding feud with Suarez, which dates back to 2011 when the former Liverpool striker received an eight-game ban for racially abusing Evra.

The Frenchman also referenced Suarez’s notorious history of three biting incidents during his football career.

"BREAKING: I'm officially training for my first fight with @PFLEurope," Evra announced online.

"They will pick my opponent... They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suarez. I'll pay out of pocket. He can even bite me."

Evra’s opponent has yet to be confirmed, but the ex-footballer made it clear that this moment is deeply personal.

"I've performed on the world's biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me," he said.

"I've been training alongside the best in the world for years, and they'll also tell you I'm ready for this. I'm going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on 23 May, so come watch the spectacle."

PFL CEO Pete Murray praised Evra’s commitment, adding:

"I'm told he loves this game as much as us, and we'll find out on 23 May. We're incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we're all about exciting match-ups and making history.

I can't tell you how excited Patrice has been putting this together, but I think you're going to see it at the Accor Arena. Paris, we're coming to put on another historic evening of MMA—don't miss out."

Evra’s Journey Beyond the Pitch

This isn’t Evra’s first brush with combat sports. Back in 2022, he was scheduled to box social media star Adam Saleh on the undercard of Martyn Ford vs. Iranian Hulk, but that bout was eventually cancelled.

Evra officially retired from professional football in 2019, following a distinguished career that included spells at West Ham, Marseille, and Juventus.

During his prime years at Manchester United, he won five Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, and three League Cups, cementing his legacy as one of the game’s most successful defenders.

Luis Suarez bites teammate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a new video has surfaced showing Suarez appearing to bite his teammate Jordi Alba on the hand during a heated moment.

The incident occurred amid a scuffle in Inter Miami’s recent match against LAFC in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Suarez seemed to react instinctively after feeling a hand on his face, only to realise it belonged to his ex-Barcelona colleague.

