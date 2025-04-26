Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Mubarick Masawudu Appointed Deputy Director General Of The Ghana Maritime Authority
Politics

Mubarick Masawudu Appointed Deputy Director General Of The Ghana Maritime Authority

by  Kofi Owusu 1 min read

Former parliamentary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress in the Asawase constituency, Mubarick Masawudu, has landed a huge appointment as the new Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA).

Mubarick Masawudu appointed Deputy Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority. Photo credit: Mubarick Masawudu
Source: Facebook

His appointment was announced by the Ghana Maritime Authority on their official Facebook page on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Mr Mubarick Masawudu's appointment forms part of the recent leadership changes President John Dramani Mahama has made across significant government institutions since he and his NDC administration returned to power after the 2024 elections.

Mubarick Masawudu is widely recognised for his active engagement in the NDC and his previous efforts to represent Asawase in Parliament.

His new role is expected to bolster the administrative leadership of the Ghana Maritime Authority as the institution works to enhance efficiency and promote growth in Ghana’s maritime sector.

Check out the social media post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh

