Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan rolled back the hands of time to display his ageless football skills

Present at the CAF Grassroots Festival, Gyan dazzled with the ball at his feet, reigniting memories of his storied career

While he was known for scoring goals for fun, it’s his swagger and showmanship that made him a fan favourite across continents

Asamoah Gyan might have hung up his boots officially in 2023, but his magic with the ball clearly hasn’t faded.

At 39, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer turned back the clock during a delightful exhibition at the CAF Grassroots Festival in Accra, showcasing his evergreen technique and flair in front of football legends and rising stars.

Asamoah Gyan wows with incredible skills

Held as part of the African Schools Football Championship, the event brought together icons of the African game under the banner of development and mentorship, per CAFOnline.

Among the standout names was Gyan, kitted out in a CAF-branded ensemble, exuding the same charisma he once graced World Cup stages with.

Lining up alongside the likes of Robert Kidiaba, the celebrated Congolese goalkeeper known for his acrobatic celebrations, the former Black Stars skipper stole the spotlight in a short but dazzling sequence captured on video.

Gyan rolls back the hands of time

The clip, lasting just 44 seconds, became an instant hit online.

It opened with Kidiaba laying off a neat pass, only for Gyan to respond with a masterful first touch.

He caressed the ball with precision, juggled it twice, controlled it on his chest midair, and, with the calmness of a street football king, delivered a cheeky no-look return to the Congolese legend.

But it didn’t stop there. When the ball made its way back, the former Sunderland striker added more flair, whipping out an elastico and weaving in subtle finesse moves that reignited memories of his prime.

In contrast, some of the other retired stars present showed glimpses of sharpness, but none came close to matching the elegance of Gyan’s movements.

Gyan features at CAF Grassroots Festival

It was a gentle reminder that while legs may slow down, true footballing intelligence never dulls.

His participation wasn’t just for show. Gyan was part of a select group of African greats invited to inspire the next generation through storytelling, skill-sharing, and mentorship.

Events like these are key to CAF’s vision of nurturing talent from the grassroots level, and who better to embody that than “Baby Jet”—a man who rose from Ghana’s colts system to the grandest stages of world football.

Asamoah Gyan's legendary career

Gyan’s résumé is the stuff of legend. A veteran of three World Cup tournaments and seven AFCON appearances, he captained the Black Stars with distinction.

Though silverware eluded him on the international front, his exploits earned him iconic status in Ghanaian football history.

Statistically, his club career is equally impressive.

According to Transfermarkt, Gyan netted 193 goals in 388 appearances across stints with clubs like Udinese, Modena, Sunderland, Al Ain, and others.

Gyan reveals dream club

