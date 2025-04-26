CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe is to visit Ghana’s President John Mahama to strengthen football development partnerships

Despite missing out on the 2025 AFCON, Ghana is positioning itself as a key player in CAF’s long-term football strategy

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, a CAF Executive Committee member, is expected to join the meeting

The landscape of African football is poised for strategic growth as CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe visits Ghana’s President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, today at Jubilee House, Accra.

This high-level meeting comes ahead of the CAF Executive Committee summit scheduled for April 26, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Football and governance for African progress

Dr. Motsepe’s visit underscores the importance of collaboration between African football authorities and political leadership, with the CAF boss already in the capital.

His mission is clear: to secure sustainable backing for football development projects, ensure infrastructural investment, and integrate football more deeply into national policies.

In recent years, CAF has emphasized that football is not just a game; it’s a major vehicle for socio-economic development, peace-building, and continental identity.

By engaging with President Mahama—an outspoken supporter of sports initiatives—Dr. Motsepe is reaffirming CAF’s belief that football's success in Africa must be rooted in solid political and institutional partnerships.

The discussions at Jubilee House are expected to cover several critical topics pivotal to the future of football in Ghana and Africa at large.

Football infrastructure development

CAF aims to strengthen its support for the building and renovation of stadiums, training facilities, and grassroots centers.

Ghana, despite its vibrant football culture, has faced major issues with stadium infrastructure including the Accra and Kumasi Sports Stadia.

Sports governance and administration

President Mahama’s experience in national administration could offer valuable insights into aligning sports governance with broader development goals of CAF.

Ghana’s position in African football

Though Ghana’s Black Stars recently faced disappointment, failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a poor qualifying campaign, the country remains a giant in African football with an illustrious history.

With three draws and three losses, Ghana missed out on the next continental showpiece, sparking national introspection about the future of its football.

However, there is optimism in the air. Ghana is on course to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup having picked up two successive wins against Chad and Madagascar.

The country’s organizational capabilities, infrastructure, and passionate fanbase make it a strong candidate to host future major tournaments and events under CAF's restructured competitions calendar.

Strategic role of the GFA and Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku, who also serves as a CAF Executive Committee member, is expected to be part of the delegation meeting President Mahama.

His presence reflects Ghana’s strategic importance within CAF’s leadership circle.

Okraku has been instrumental in aligning Ghana’s football reforms with CAF’s continental ambitions.

His influence within the executive body can help channel more CAF projects into Ghana, ranging from youth development centers to improved league structures and club licensing reforms.

The partnership between GFA, CAF, and the government will be vital in restoring Ghana’s dominance in African football while building a sustainable framework for future generations.

Patrice Motsepe’s vision for African football

Since assuming the CAF presidency in 2021, Dr. Patrice Motsepe has been a transformative figure.

His leadership has emphasized financial transparency, infrastructure expansion, and broad-based youth development.

Motsepe’s visit to Ghana forms part of a broader strategy of direct engagement with political leaders across the continent.

His objective is to ensure that football’s expansion is not isolated from national development plans but is actively supported through public-private partnerships, investments, and clear policy backing.

Building strong national partnerships also ensures that CAF’s new initiatives—such as youth academies, women’s leagues, and the African Super League—can succeed on the ground level, supported by stable political will and funding.

Meeting that could shape the future

Today's meeting at Jubilee House could prove pivotal for the future of football development in Ghana and serve as a model for collaboration across the continent.

For Ghana, it offers an opportunity to reaffirm its central role in African football's future.

For CAF, it is a chance to anchor its ambitious plans within one of Africa's most passionate footballing nations.

The dialogue between Dr. Motsepe and President Mahama is expected to culminate in strengthened roadmap toward making Ghanaian football a global powerhouse.

