The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation held a 25th fundraising gala dinner event on Friday, April 25, 2025

The Asantehene attended the private event with his beautiful, esteemed wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu

Many prominent dignitaries attended the high-profile event, including former president John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor and businessman Mr Andrew Asamoah

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation held a 25th-anniversary fundraising gala dinner event to celebrate sponsors and raise funds for upcoming significant projects at the Manhyia Palace Jubilee Hall on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Otumfuo attends a fundraising gala dinner with his wife, Lady Julia, after his return to Ghana. Photo source: @sly12tv.backup, @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

Many prominent dignitaries attended the high-profile event, including former president John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor, founder of the A&C Mall, Mr Andrew Asamoah, and other top executives of renowned corporate entities in Ghana.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was also present at the event, a few days after returning to Ghana from his trip to the UK.

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Asantehene made a grand entrance alongside his beautiful and esteemed wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu. The royal couple were accompanied by a heavy security detail as they graced the special occasion with their presence.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, sporting a black tuxedo, beamed with a smile as he held his beautiful wife's hand tightly as they mounted the stage to exchange pleasantries with the invited dignitaries and sit before the commencement of the fundraising gala dinner.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. Photo source: @royalteawithjam

Source: Getty Images

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his wife, Lady Julia, also stole the spotlight after they hit the floor and showcased their beautiful dancing skills alongside other guests.

At the private ceremony, UNI-JAY Limited, All Stars Insurance Limited, YOA Global Education, Fidelity Bank Ghana, and GTBank made bronze sponsorship donations to the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation.

Other corporate institutions also made significant contributions to raising funds to support development projects to improve the lives of people living in communities in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The event also aimed to support significant initiatives, including the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Reading Challenge, which focuses on improving literacy among students in the region. Other donations would also be channelled into health and community projects.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to Otumfuo attending gala with wife

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

soljabee commented:

"But seriously speaking, Otumfour get too much swag. What? Everything is on point🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Nana Kwame Boansi said:

"Nana is very romantic piawww."

nana_ama_akyere1 commented:

"😍🥰❤️My King and Our Noble Gentle Jack😍."

Yaahenewaa wrote:

"The king gave the former president cordial respect, and the former president reciprocated it. That’s how it is supposed to be. Respect each other. That’s all. 🥰."

Woman excites after public encounter with Otumfuo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a woman expressed excitement after a public encounter with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following his return to Ghana.

In a video, the woman shed tears of joy as she claimed that she had been blessed after shaking the Asantehene's hand for the first time at Manhyia Palace.

The video garnered positive reactions from Ghanaians, who showered the woman with praise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh