The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared six new passport application policies

Even though he shared six, the Minister said five of them will take effect on Monday, April 28, 2025, while one awaits Parliamentary approval

Social media users who saw his post applauded the Minister and the Mahama-led government for their initiative

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced five new passport application policies that will take effect on Monday, April 28, 2025.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa described the changes as exciting and hoped they would make passport acquisition easier.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa lists five passport acquisition reforms which will take effect on Monday, April 28, 2025. Photo credit: Cristina Aldehuela/Getty Images & @okudzetoablakwa/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a post on X, the minister who doubles as Member of Parliament for North Tongu, listed six reforms and said five will take effect on April 28, 2025, while the one left will only take effect after an amendment from Parliament.

The five that will take effect on April 28, 2025, are:

Switch to chip-embedded passports.

24-Hour operations

Direct passport delivery at your convenience through courier

E-tracking system

Delivery under 15 days

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, the reduction in passport application fees from GH¢500 to GH¢350 will not take effect on the same date as the five changes.

“It will take effect when Parliament returns from recess and amends the Fees and Charges Act,” Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Ghanaians react to new passport policies

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on X. Read them below:

@EsinamJean said:

“Thank you, Hon. Sam, you promised and you are delivering. Kudos. Action Nkoteeeee 4 Ghana 🇬🇭.”

@sktettey wrote:

“For God and Country Called Ghana 🇬🇭 🙏.”

@MrAmogyan said:

“Aban papa aba ampa👌🏻🙏🏽👏🏼🤝🏾✊🏽🙌🏻✌🏻.”

@DontdoYawa wrote:

“This guy has no shame....you have no dignity left. What prevents you from acknowledging the previous government? Who in this country doesn't know this was launched last year? I’m sorry for you.”

@onedzifatetteh said:

“Hon. please, I would love to handle the delivery services in Tema and some parts of Accra if possible. Please let me know what I have to do to get this. Thank you.”

@proff_quobby wrote:

“@S_OkudzetoAblak I paid for a passport somewhere in October 2024, but the form has not been released for me to complete. Anytime I call the office, they take the details they need and tell me they will release it to me. Till date, it’s not in.”

@Oppongr72581059 said:

“I went to the passport office somewhere in February last year for the biometric registration, on the receipt, I was made to come for my passport in April. Up until now, I’ve not heard anything from the office. These problems must be sorted out as well.”

@BlaQwakuTweDex wrote:

“Honourable, does that mean those who are using the previous passport have to change it to the new one or till the previous one expires?”

New Ghana card fees announced

YEN.com.gh reported that the National Identification Authority announced new fees for Ghana Card registration centres.

In a Facebook post, the NIA stated the updated fees for various services.

The NIA's notice indicated that first-time registration and record updates would each cost GH¢310.

A card replacement would be charged at GH¢420, while individuals updating their records and replacing their cards simultaneously would pay GH¢355.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh