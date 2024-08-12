The National Democratic Congress has promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities

The opposition party has said it will focus on making higher education more accessible

The NDC launched its youth manifesto in Accra at the University of Professional Studies on August 12

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised tuition-free education for first-year students in public universities.

According to the party, this policy is part of a broader set of reforms aimed at making higher education accessible for all, most especially for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

During the party’s youth manifesto launch on Monday, August 12, 2024, NDC flagbearer John Mahama said that access to quality education would improve from the basic to the tertiary level.

He also highlighted other key proposals, including its “24-hour economy policy.

This aims to stimulate economic activity around the clock, potentially creating more job opportunities.

“We will create an enabling environment for young people to thrive and lay a foundation for prosperous Ghanaians, not just a few."

“We will increase access to quality education from the basic and second cycle to tertiary levels as well as affordable healthcare and numerous job creation programmes."

At the same event, Edmond Kombat, a former president of the University of Ghana Students Representative Council, urged young Ghanaians to vote for Mahama and the NDC.

He said the economic situation is only benefiting people with ties to the Akufo-Addo lineage.

Kombat assured that a future John Mahama administration would be inclusive and have the ordinary Ghanaian at heart.

